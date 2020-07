Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This end-unit, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse features a large, 2-story family room, separate dining room, kitchen and half bath on the main level. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and a 2nd bedroom with its own bathroom. Great for roommates. There is a basement for storage that opens to a fenced-in yard. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

