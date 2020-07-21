1685 Cedar Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

True custom-built brick craftsman. The original owner was the building contractor, who built this masterpiece for his own family. Huge bedrooms and bonus room. Eat-in kitchen with wet bar, built-in seating, and giant pantry. 10 foot ceilings throughout main level; custom craftsmanship throughout. Must see to appreciate all of the great details in this spacious and comfortable home. Solid construction and extra insulation mean lower utility bills than a house half this size. Owner pays lawn maintenance. Publix and dozens of restaurants within 1.5 miles. Call & see today!