1685 Cedar Grove Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

1685 Cedar Grove Drive

1685 Cedar Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Cedar Grove Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
True custom-built brick craftsman. The original owner was the building contractor, who built this masterpiece for his own family. Huge bedrooms and bonus room. Eat-in kitchen with wet bar, built-in seating, and giant pantry. 10 foot ceilings throughout main level; custom craftsmanship throughout. Must see to appreciate all of the great details in this spacious and comfortable home. Solid construction and extra insulation mean lower utility bills than a house half this size. Owner pays lawn maintenance. Publix and dozens of restaurants within 1.5 miles. Call & see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have any available units?
1685 Cedar Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have?
Some of 1685 Cedar Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Cedar Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Cedar Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Cedar Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Cedar Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Cedar Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
