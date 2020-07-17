All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1655 Murdock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1655 Murdock Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1655 Murdock Road

1655 Murdock Road Northeast · (404) 448-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1655 Murdock Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1655 Murdock Road · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated Spacious House in Marietta, A Must See! - Excellent location in highly sought after school district in Marietta. Split level house with 4 rooms and two full bath with close to 2477 sq ft. House is in a move in ready condition. Huge back yard is a heaven after a day's work. Murdock Elementary; Dodgen Middle and Pope High schools. All schools are A+. This house is a must see. Feel free to drive by and see the house from the street any time. IF you feel you are qualified and would like to see the inside, due to heavy call volume, text your request to 770-789-4324, or Visit www.atlantaallgoodrealty.com to see more available houses for rent and apply for online.

(RLNE2008586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Murdock Road have any available units?
1655 Murdock Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1655 Murdock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Murdock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Murdock Road pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Murdock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1655 Murdock Road offer parking?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Murdock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Murdock Road have a pool?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Murdock Road have accessible units?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Murdock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Murdock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Murdock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1655 Murdock Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity