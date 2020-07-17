1655 Murdock Road

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally Renovated Spacious House in Marietta, A Must See! - Excellent location in highly sought after school district in Marietta. Split level house with 4 rooms and two full bath with close to 2477 sq ft. House is in a move in ready condition. Huge back yard is a heaven after a day's work. Murdock Elementary; Dodgen Middle and Pope High schools. All schools are A+. This house is a must see. Feel free to drive by and see the house from the street any time. IF you feel you are qualified and would like to see the inside, due to heavy call volume, text your request to 770-789-4324, or Visit www.atlantaallgoodrealty.com to see more available houses for rent and apply for online.



(RLNE2008586)