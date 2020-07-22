All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1541 Elm Log Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1541 Elm Log Ct
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1541 Elm Log Ct

1541 Elm Log Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1541 Elm Log Court, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have any available units?
1541 Elm Log Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1541 Elm Log Ct have?
Some of 1541 Elm Log Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Elm Log Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Elm Log Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Elm Log Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Elm Log Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct offer parking?
No, 1541 Elm Log Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Elm Log Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have a pool?
No, 1541 Elm Log Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have accessible units?
No, 1541 Elm Log Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 Elm Log Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Elm Log Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Elm Log Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College