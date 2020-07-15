1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Amazing renovation in Wynnes Ridge--a premier condo community close to I-75 and I-85 and the new Braves arena. This is the largest floor plan with over 1,500 sq.ft. Light and bright with many windows. New hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new HVAC, new lighting, new ss appliances, etc. Private entrance at street level with no steps. Covered porch in the back faces the woods. Excellent East Cobb schools. Great neighborhood with well maintained buildings and excellent landscaping. Two tennis courts and salt water pool. Safe and quiet living at its best. A rare opportunity!