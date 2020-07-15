All apartments in Cobb County
1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

1207 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · No Longer Available
1207 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Amazing renovation in Wynnes Ridge--a premier condo community close to I-75 and I-85 and the new Braves arena. This is the largest floor plan with over 1,500 sq.ft. Light and bright with many windows. New hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new HVAC, new lighting, new ss appliances, etc. Private entrance at street level with no steps. Covered porch in the back faces the woods. Excellent East Cobb schools. Great neighborhood with well maintained buildings and excellent landscaping. Two tennis courts and salt water pool. Safe and quiet living at its best. A rare opportunity!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have any available units?
1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have?
Some of 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE offer parking?
No, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have a pool?
Yes, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has a pool.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1207 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has units with air conditioning.
