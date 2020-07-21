All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

607 Hickory Creek Lane

607 Hickory Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

607 Hickory Creek Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
On more than one acre! - If you like country living with great views and beautiful hardwoods, youll LOVE this home! So many places to sit and enjoy the natural , woodland scenery. Sit on the wide, welcoming covered front porch, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace or relax on the expansive back deck overlooking fenced yard filled with hardwoods. Master has private attached bath with garden tub AND separate shower. Large hobby room, workshop or storage space in back of garage. An awesome piece of property for pets or kids to run, play and explore!

(RLNE2220182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have any available units?
607 Hickory Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have?
Some of 607 Hickory Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Hickory Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
607 Hickory Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Hickory Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Hickory Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 607 Hickory Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Hickory Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 607 Hickory Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 607 Hickory Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Hickory Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Hickory Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Hickory Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
