607 Hickory Creek Lane

On more than one acre! - If you like country living with great views and beautiful hardwoods, youll LOVE this home! So many places to sit and enjoy the natural , woodland scenery. Sit on the wide, welcoming covered front porch, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace or relax on the expansive back deck overlooking fenced yard filled with hardwoods. Master has private attached bath with garden tub AND separate shower. Large hobby room, workshop or storage space in back of garage. An awesome piece of property for pets or kids to run, play and explore!



