Cherokee County, GA
472 Arnold Mill Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:51 PM

472 Arnold Mill Road

472 Arnold Mill Road · (770) 284-1711
Location

472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy. Home features an updated kitchen with island and granite countertops, owner's bedroom on main floor with en suite bath and garden tub, large back deck that is great for entertaining, Jack and Jill secondary bedrooms upstairs, 3-car garage, basement with workshop and additional garage opening, fenced pastures, and 4 stall barn. A separate apartment over the garage can be included for an additional fee.

Lawncare is provided in rental rate.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must have verifiable income of at least 3x the monthly rent. Home is set up for self-showing through Rently.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have any available units?
472 Arnold Mill Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 472 Arnold Mill Road have?
Some of 472 Arnold Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Arnold Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
472 Arnold Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Arnold Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 472 Arnold Mill Road offers parking.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have a pool?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Arnold Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Arnold Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
