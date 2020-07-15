472 Arnold Mill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated bathtub

Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy. Home features an updated kitchen with island and granite countertops, owner's bedroom on main floor with en suite bath and garden tub, large back deck that is great for entertaining, Jack and Jill secondary bedrooms upstairs, 3-car garage, basement with workshop and additional garage opening, fenced pastures, and 4 stall barn. A separate apartment over the garage can be included for an additional fee.



Lawncare is provided in rental rate.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must have verifiable income of at least 3x the monthly rent. Home is set up for self-showing through Rently.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.