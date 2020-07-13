Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub playground

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. At Canton Mill Lofts! Located in Canton, GA, our studio, one- and two- bedroom lofts feature brick walls, exposed duct work, timber ceilings, polished concrete floors, and oversized windows complimented with granite or quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The community also hosts a Bark Park, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident courtyard and more. Our community is also conveniently located on Riverstone Parkway between 140 and 575, making our residents commute to Alpharetta or Atlanta easy and convenient.

100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com and we look forward to adding Canton Mill Lofts to that list. Schedule a tour and see for yourself why this is where you want to be. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.