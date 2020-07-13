All apartments in Canton
Canton Mill Lofts.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Canton Mill Lofts

550 Riverstone Pkwy · (678) 329-8673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114
Riverstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-208 · Avail. Sep 11

$979

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D-002 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit D-206 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit C-001 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-327 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit C-120 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Unit B-107 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canton Mill Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
playground
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. At Canton Mill Lofts! Located in Canton, GA, our studio, one- and two- bedroom lofts feature brick walls, exposed duct work, timber ceilings, polished concrete floors, and oversized windows complimented with granite or quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The community also hosts a Bark Park, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident courtyard and more. Our community is also conveniently located on Riverstone Parkway between 140 and 575, making our residents commute to Alpharetta or Atlanta easy and convenient.
100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com and we look forward to adding Canton Mill Lofts to that list. Schedule a tour and see for yourself why this is where you want to be. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per appliant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Unreserved parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Canton Mill Lofts have any available units?
Canton Mill Lofts has 35 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canton Mill Lofts have?
Some of Canton Mill Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canton Mill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Canton Mill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canton Mill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Canton Mill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts offers parking.
Does Canton Mill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canton Mill Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts has a pool.
Does Canton Mill Lofts have accessible units?
No, Canton Mill Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Canton Mill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Canton Mill Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canton Mill Lofts has units with air conditioning.

