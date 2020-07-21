All apartments in Cherokee County
3045 Heatherbrookl Trace
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3045 Heatherbrookl Trace

3045 Heatherbrook Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Heatherbrook Trace, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Single Family Ranch - Club / Pool / Golf Course access is not included in rent. This well appointed step-less ranch is a must see. Features include a spacious eat-in kitchen, beautiful family room with gas log fireplace, separate laundry room, sitting room off the master bedroom, master bath with garden tub, detached two car garage, and much more. A small pet is negotiable. No smokers please. The home is in the Sixes Elementary, Freedom Middle and Woodstock High School, school districts.

(RLNE5640494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have any available units?
3045 Heatherbrookl Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have?
Some of 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Heatherbrookl Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace offers parking.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace has a pool.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have accessible units?
No, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 Heatherbrookl Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
