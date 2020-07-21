2100 Toonigh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Dean Rusk / Sequoyah - Huge eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, hand distressed kitchen cabinets, large family room with decorative fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, updated master bath with new vanity, mirrors, lights, tiled floors and shower. Spacious deck overlooking a wooded backyard, and much more. Small dog will be considered / no inside smokers please. The home is in the Holly Springs Elementary, Dean Rusk Middle, and Sequoyah High School, school districts.



No Cats Allowed



