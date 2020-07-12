All apartments in Chamblee
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes

3200 Oakwood Village Ln · (678) 247-2335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off your first full month on select units with 12 month lease or longer. Contact us for details.
Location

3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA 30341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3214C · Avail. Aug 9

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 3262B · Avail. Jul 16

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 3218C · Avail. Jul 25

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
community garden
e-payments
game room
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
sauna
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

Conveniently located near I-85 and I-285 and just minutes from Downtown Atlanta, you’ll find Sterling Oaks Apartments.

Our 1,2 and 3 bedroom garden style apartment homes feature the details you want. Featuring a fully equipped kitchen, spacious walk-in closets, abundant storage and beautiful wood-burning fireplaces. Our beautiful community has the apartment features you seek with the added luxury of top of the line amenities including a resort style pool, activity field, half court basketball court and a Brand New grilling and picnic area.

Location is the only ite

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No agressive breed; 45 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 45
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Every unit has its own private storage room on the patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have any available units?
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have?
Some of Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off your first full month on select units with 12 month lease or longer. Contact us for details.
Is Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
