Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road · No Longer Available
Location

3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this CHAMBLEE CITY HOME in the booming Harts Mill corridor! With a short walk to CHAMBLEE CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL, this 2019 FULL GUT RENOVATION boasts all new plumbing, electrical, roof, windows, driveway, a detached garage, a fully fenced in back yard, wood shutters, and more! No expense was spared in this 4/3 TRADITIONAL. The kitchen is accentuated with CHEF GRADE APPLIANCES, herring bone oak floors, and marble backsplash and countertops. All bathrooms are dressed with designer tile, and the master suite has an ENORMOUS WALK IN CLOSET with built ins! ENJOY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have any available units?
3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have?
Some of 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road currently offering any rent specials?
3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road pet-friendly?
No, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road offer parking?
Yes, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road offers parking.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have a pool?
No, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not have a pool.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have accessible units?
No, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not have units with air conditioning.

