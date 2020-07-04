3873 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Amenities

Welcome to this CHAMBLEE CITY HOME in the booming Harts Mill corridor! With a short walk to CHAMBLEE CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL, this 2019 FULL GUT RENOVATION boasts all new plumbing, electrical, roof, windows, driveway, a detached garage, a fully fenced in back yard, wood shutters, and more! No expense was spared in this 4/3 TRADITIONAL. The kitchen is accentuated with CHEF GRADE APPLIANCES, herring bone oak floors, and marble backsplash and countertops. All bathrooms are dressed with designer tile, and the master suite has an ENORMOUS WALK IN CLOSET with built ins! ENJOY!