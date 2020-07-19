3873 Admiral Drive

Amenities

RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN HUNTLEY HILLS! Adorable ranch in Huntley Hills with 3 Beds and 2 Baths ready for you to move right in! Kitchen open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace and high ceilings! View of private backyard through kitchen window and access to back deck off of kitchen/breakfast area. Entertain guests with the kitchen bar and view to family room. All beds and bathrooms on main level, with laundry closet conveniently located in the hall. Basement offers added storage. Private backyard. Make this your new place to call home today!