Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
3873 Admiral Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3873 Admiral Drive

3873 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3873 Admiral Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN HUNTLEY HILLS! Adorable ranch in Huntley Hills with 3 Beds and 2 Baths ready for you to move right in! Kitchen open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace and high ceilings! View of private backyard through kitchen window and access to back deck off of kitchen/breakfast area. Entertain guests with the kitchen bar and view to family room. All beds and bathrooms on main level, with laundry closet conveniently located in the hall. Basement offers added storage. Private backyard. Make this your new place to call home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 Admiral Drive have any available units?
3873 Admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3873 Admiral Drive have?
Some of 3873 Admiral Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 Admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3873 Admiral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 Admiral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive offer parking?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 Admiral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3873 Admiral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3873 Admiral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
