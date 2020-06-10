All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2773 Frontier Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2773 Frontier Trail
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

2773 Frontier Trail

2773 Frontier Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2773 Frontier Trail, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
A well-landscaped exterior complements this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. This home has a spacious renovated kitchen, mudroom and dining area that includes a large pantry. The bedrooms are spacious with closets in each. The bathrooms have recently had a face lift. The master bedroom closet has an organization system in it. The master bathroom has a large and comfortable shower. There is plenty of storage space in this home with a very large hall closet, walk-in crawl space and large attic. The fenced-in backyard features a stained 750-square-foot deck, concrete patio and gazeebo. This is the perfect home for entertaining. Frontier Woods is a quiet and well-maintained neighborhood and you will see many neighbors out walking in the evening. This is the perfect home for someone who wants a large fenced in yard that feels like you are not in the city but has the convenience of the interstate with a short .5 mile drive!

NO PETS
MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE - THIS IS REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 Frontier Trail have any available units?
2773 Frontier Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2773 Frontier Trail have?
Some of 2773 Frontier Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 Frontier Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2773 Frontier Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 Frontier Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2773 Frontier Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2773 Frontier Trail offers parking.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2773 Frontier Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail have a pool?
No, 2773 Frontier Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail have accessible units?
No, 2773 Frontier Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 Frontier Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2773 Frontier Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2773 Frontier Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College