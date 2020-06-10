2773 Frontier Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

A well-landscaped exterior complements this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. This home has a spacious renovated kitchen, mudroom and dining area that includes a large pantry. The bedrooms are spacious with closets in each. The bathrooms have recently had a face lift. The master bedroom closet has an organization system in it. The master bathroom has a large and comfortable shower. There is plenty of storage space in this home with a very large hall closet, walk-in crawl space and large attic. The fenced-in backyard features a stained 750-square-foot deck, concrete patio and gazeebo. This is the perfect home for entertaining. Frontier Woods is a quiet and well-maintained neighborhood and you will see many neighbors out walking in the evening. This is the perfect home for someone who wants a large fenced in yard that feels like you are not in the city but has the convenience of the interstate with a short .5 mile drive!



NO PETS

MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE - THIS IS REQUIRED