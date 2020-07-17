All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2715 Dresden Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2715 Dresden Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2715 Dresden Ct

2715 Dresden Court · (404) 520-7320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2715 Dresden Court, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in Chamblee - Property Id: 173729

***Don't disturb tenant - Unit will be available for move in on 08/01/2020. Open house 3-4pm on 07/05/2020. No Pets - No Smoking ***

Gated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit nestled by Dresden Park in Chamblee. New kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hard wood floors with washer and dryer hookup. Ample room with a back yard to relax and unwind. Close to Dresden park. All within 15 minutes to downtown, CDC, Emory and the amazing restaurants off Buford Highway! MARTA located 2 miles away with free daily parking.

1 year lease - Showing by appointment. Landlord pays landscaping and pest control. Background Screen and Credit Screen will be completed. Tenant pays all utilities.

Income 2.5X rent and no pets allowed. Call 404-520-7320 for additional details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173729
Property Id 173729

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Dresden Ct have any available units?
2715 Dresden Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2715 Dresden Ct have?
Some of 2715 Dresden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Dresden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Dresden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Dresden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Dresden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Dresden Ct offers parking.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Dresden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct have a pool?
No, 2715 Dresden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct have accessible units?
No, 2715 Dresden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Dresden Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Dresden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Dresden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2715 Dresden Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity