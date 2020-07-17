2715 Dresden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in Chamblee - Property Id: 173729



***Don't disturb tenant - Unit will be available for move in on 08/01/2020. Open house 3-4pm on 07/05/2020. No Pets - No Smoking ***



Gated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit nestled by Dresden Park in Chamblee. New kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hard wood floors with washer and dryer hookup. Ample room with a back yard to relax and unwind. Close to Dresden park. All within 15 minutes to downtown, CDC, Emory and the amazing restaurants off Buford Highway! MARTA located 2 miles away with free daily parking.



1 year lease - Showing by appointment. Landlord pays landscaping and pest control. Background Screen and Credit Screen will be completed. Tenant pays all utilities.



Income 2.5X rent and no pets allowed. Call 404-520-7320 for additional details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173729

No Pets Allowed



