2715 Dresden Ct.

Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Terrific Location - Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath Duplex nestled by Dresden Park in Chamblee.

Just renovated with brand new finishes and all new fixtures!

Kitchen with granite counter-top

Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator

Hard wood floors

Washer and dryer hookup and HVAC.

Fenced, private backyard and ample room to relax and unwind.

3 min walk to Dresden park, 2 minutes drive to I/85 and within 10 minutes to downtown, CDC, Emory, Planet fitness, Target, Kroger, Publix and the amazing restaurants off Buford Highway! MARTA (train station) is located 2 miles away with free daily parking and quick walk to the bus stops.



Come see this amazing Duplex Today!



Apply Today!



No Pets Allowed



