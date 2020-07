Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 2 Bed/ 1 Bath all-electric duplex near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. This home features hardwood floors. Water, Sewer, Power, & Trash included with rent!



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

Electric water heater & Central cooling.



Small pets welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5799727)