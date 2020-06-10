2563 Dering Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

2563 Dering Ct



All the benefits of a turn-key home and large yard, while enjoying the conveniences of in-town living in HOT Wakefield Forest! All-brick ranch on private lot on cul-de-sac street. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house, spacious living area, bonus TV/entertainment room off the kitchen and glass slider from the office that open to a large deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Renovated shed that can be used as an additional rec room, man-cave, she-shed, office or studio. New recessed lighting, fresh custom paint, new A/C, and many more updates throughout! Conveniently located minutes from Brookhaven, Chamblee, shopping, restaurants, MARTA, and I-85/I-285/400.

Property Id 172313



