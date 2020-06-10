All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2563 Dering Ct NE

2563 Dering Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2563 Dering Court Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available 07/01/20 2563 Dering Ct - Property Id: 172313

All the benefits of a turn-key home and large yard, while enjoying the conveniences of in-town living in HOT Wakefield Forest! All-brick ranch on private lot on cul-de-sac street. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house, spacious living area, bonus TV/entertainment room off the kitchen and glass slider from the office that open to a large deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Renovated shed that can be used as an additional rec room, man-cave, she-shed, office or studio. New recessed lighting, fresh custom paint, new A/C, and many more updates throughout! Conveniently located minutes from Brookhaven, Chamblee, shopping, restaurants, MARTA, and I-85/I-285/400.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172313
Property Id 172313

(RLNE5807143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have any available units?
2563 Dering Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2563 Dering Ct NE have?
Some of 2563 Dering Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2563 Dering Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
2563 Dering Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 Dering Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 2563 Dering Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE offer parking?
No, 2563 Dering Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2563 Dering Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have a pool?
No, 2563 Dering Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 2563 Dering Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2563 Dering Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2563 Dering Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2563 Dering Ct NE has units with air conditioning.

