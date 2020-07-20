All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

2477 Georgetown Avenue

2477 Georgetown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Georgetown Avenue, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Location! Location! Location! Brand New Luxury, Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. Features a bedroom and full bath on the lower level.
The main floor boasts a spacious family room, separate great room with fireplace and views to the breakfast area and gourmet kitchen and
island. The third floor offers two well-sized additional bedrooms, a convenient laundry room, and a large Owner's Suite with luxury bath and
walk-in closet. World’s First WiFi Certified Home Design. Photos are representative of the floor plan, but not of actual home. few mins to I-85,400 &285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have any available units?
2477 Georgetown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have?
Some of 2477 Georgetown Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Georgetown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Georgetown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Georgetown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2477 Georgetown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Georgetown Avenue offers parking.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Georgetown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have a pool?
No, 2477 Georgetown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2477 Georgetown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 Georgetown Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2477 Georgetown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2477 Georgetown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
