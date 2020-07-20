2477 Georgetown Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Location! Location! Location! Brand New Luxury, Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. Features a bedroom and full bath on the lower level.

The main floor boasts a spacious family room, separate great room with fireplace and views to the breakfast area and gourmet kitchen and

island. The third floor offers two well-sized additional bedrooms, a convenient laundry room, and a large Owner's Suite with luxury bath and

walk-in closet. World’s First WiFi Certified Home Design. Photos are representative of the floor plan, but not of actual home. few mins to I-85,400 &285.