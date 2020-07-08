All apartments in Chamblee
2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East

2341 Johnson Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Johnson Ferry Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Sexton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Great Chamblee/Atlanta Location! Within minutes to Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Buckhead, shopping and dining! Renovated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath w/ private master loft bedroom. New Hardwood floors throughout on main level. Open Kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, and eat-in kitchen area. Huge Den/Family room off Kitchen. Spacious living area. 2 spacious bedrooms on main. 1 room has private full bath. Additional full bath in hall. Top floor has large master suite w/ sitting area and 1 full bath. Fenced backyard w/ deck. Large driveway for ample parking. Pet-Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Please drive by, home sits on Johnson Ferry Rd. Please call to schedule a viewing: 404-800-3130. Agent: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have any available units?
2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have?
Some of 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East offers parking.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have a pool?
No, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have accessible units?
No, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Johnson Ferry Road North East does not have units with air conditioning.

