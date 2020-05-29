All apartments in Chamblee
Location

2045 Longview Way, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Renovated Home ~ Best Deck you have EVER seen! - Welcome home! You will love this lovely renovated home in Chamblee. This home boasts hardwoods, tons of space, renovated kitchen and baths, you name it. It has a 2 level deck that is AMAZING entertainment and relaxing space. Chamblee Schools. Minimum 15 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE2717596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Longview Way have any available units?
2045 Longview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
Is 2045 Longview Way currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Longview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Longview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Longview Way is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Longview Way offer parking?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Longview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Longview Way have a pool?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Longview Way have accessible units?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Longview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Longview Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Longview Way does not have units with air conditioning.
