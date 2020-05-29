2045 Longview Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious Renovated Home ~ Best Deck you have EVER seen! - Welcome home! You will love this lovely renovated home in Chamblee. This home boasts hardwoods, tons of space, renovated kitchen and baths, you name it. It has a 2 level deck that is AMAZING entertainment and relaxing space. Chamblee Schools. Minimum 15 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



