1981 Gramercy Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. All landscaping included in rental price. Sitting inside the Perimeter and onvenient to top Brookhaven restaurants, schools, shopping. Open floor plan gets lots of natural sunlight Hardwoods on the main and upper level. Gorgeous open kitchen with bar area, granite countertops and view to family room Large master suite bath has separate his and her vanities, large shower and big tub. Large walk in closets in master . Professionally landscaped level, large, fenced backyard