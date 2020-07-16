All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 1981 Gramercy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
1981 Gramercy Circle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

1981 Gramercy Circle

1981 Gramercy Circle · (770) 235-0352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1981 Gramercy Circle, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. All landscaping included in rental price. Sitting inside the Perimeter and onvenient to top Brookhaven restaurants, schools, shopping. Open floor plan gets lots of natural sunlight Hardwoods on the main and upper level. Gorgeous open kitchen with bar area, granite countertops and view to family room Large master suite bath has separate his and her vanities, large shower and big tub. Large walk in closets in master . Professionally landscaped level, large, fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have any available units?
1981 Gramercy Circle has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1981 Gramercy Circle have?
Some of 1981 Gramercy Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Gramercy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Gramercy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Gramercy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Gramercy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Gramercy Circle offers parking.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1981 Gramercy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have a pool?
No, 1981 Gramercy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have accessible units?
No, 1981 Gramercy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1981 Gramercy Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Gramercy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Gramercy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1981 Gramercy Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity