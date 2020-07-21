All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 1741 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
1741 8th St
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

1741 8th St

1741 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Ashford Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1741 8th Street, Chamblee, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Ready home located in desirable Ashford Park. Features include hardwood floors throughout except tile bathroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, plantation shutters, fresh paint throughout, screened in back porch, large fenced backyard with entertainment area. Eat-in kitchen next to laundry (washer/dryer included). Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Brookhaven Marta station and grocery stores (Village Place Brookhaven). Close to Peachtree Road, Buford Hwy, Lenox Mall, I-85, Oglethorpe, Emory and CDC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 8th St have any available units?
1741 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1741 8th St have?
Some of 1741 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1741 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1741 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1741 8th St offer parking?
No, 1741 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 1741 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 8th St have a pool?
No, 1741 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1741 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1741 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChamblee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College