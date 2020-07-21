1741 8th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Ready home located in desirable Ashford Park. Features include hardwood floors throughout except tile bathroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, plantation shutters, fresh paint throughout, screened in back porch, large fenced backyard with entertainment area. Eat-in kitchen next to laundry (washer/dryer included). Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Brookhaven Marta station and grocery stores (Village Place Brookhaven). Close to Peachtree Road, Buford Hwy, Lenox Mall, I-85, Oglethorpe, Emory and CDC.