1741 8th St

Amenities
Move in Ready home located in desirable Ashford Park. Features include hardwood floors throughout except tile bathroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, plantation shutters, fresh paint throughout, screened in back porch, large fenced backyard with entertainment area. Eat-in kitchen next to laundry (washer/dryer included). Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Brookhaven Marta station and grocery stores (Village Place Brookhaven). Close to Peachtree Road, Buford Hwy, Lenox Mall, I-85, Oglethorpe, Emory and CDC.