All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3072 Glendale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3072 Glendale Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

3072 Glendale Court

3072 Glendale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3072 Glendale Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 Glendale Court have any available units?
3072 Glendale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3072 Glendale Court have?
Some of 3072 Glendale Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3072 Glendale Court currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Glendale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Glendale Court pet-friendly?
No, 3072 Glendale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3072 Glendale Court offer parking?
Yes, 3072 Glendale Court offers parking.
Does 3072 Glendale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Glendale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Glendale Court have a pool?
No, 3072 Glendale Court does not have a pool.
Does 3072 Glendale Court have accessible units?
No, 3072 Glendale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Glendale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3072 Glendale Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 Glendale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 Glendale Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College