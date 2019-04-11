Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM
2024 Austin Park Cir
2024 Austin Park Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2024 Austin Park Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story Townhome. Wonderful floor plan, huge rooms on second level, water included in rent. Convenient to MARTA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have any available units?
2024 Austin Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 2024 Austin Park Cir have?
Some of 2024 Austin Park Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2024 Austin Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Austin Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Austin Park Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir offer parking?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have a pool?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Austin Park Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Austin Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Austin Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
