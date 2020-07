Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious, living room, family room, private guest bedroom/office on main with full bath in sought after Brookhaven neighborhood. Three large bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Lovely patio for entertainment. Top of the line washer and dryer.Walk to Candler Murphy Park, shop/dine at Perimeter Mall. Professional landscaping and gutter cleaning included. Top rated schools. You must request showing at least 24hours ahead.