Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill sauna

The Diamond of Brookhaven! See this $350K renovation. Mins from HWY 400 & 285, Both Lenox & Perimeter Malls & the Finest Restaurants & shopping Atlanta offers. Great schools & close to hospitals. Two Very Luxury Kitchens & Four Very Luxury Full bathrooms with exotic granite tops & top of the line stainless appliances. Complete Inlaw suit with separate entrance on the lower level. Great walking closets with two laundry rooms. Entertaining Outdoor space with great landscaping. Large, fenced, and gated backyard perfect for playing sports. Short term leases maybe available.