3711 NE Ashford Creek hill
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:49 AM

3711 NE Ashford Creek hill

3711 Ashford Creek Hl NE · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Ashford Creek Hl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gated Townhome Community in Brookhaven. Open Floorplan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Appliances with Newer Gas Range. Spacious Family Room with Lots of Natural Light. Enjoy the Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Laundry Room, Walk-In Closet. Master Bath with Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Large Shower. Added Bonus in Flex Space with Half Bath can be used for an office, media room or bedroom. . Amenities include Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Dog Trail, Gazebo & Fishing Pond. Walk to Blackburn Park, Groceries, YMCA, Shops & Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have any available units?
3711 NE Ashford Creek hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have?
Some of 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill currently offering any rent specials?
3711 NE Ashford Creek hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill is pet friendly.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill offer parking?
Yes, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill offers parking.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have a pool?
Yes, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill has a pool.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have accessible units?
No, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 NE Ashford Creek hill does not have units with air conditioning.

