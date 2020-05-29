All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE

3711 Ashford Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3711 Ashford Creek Trail, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gated Townhome Community in Brookhaven. Open Floorplan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Appliances with Newer Gas Range. Spacious Family Room with Lots of Natural Light. Enjoy the Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Laundry Room, Walk-In Closet. Master Bath with Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Large Shower. Added Bonus in Flex Space with Half Bath can be used for an office, media room or bedroom. . Amenities include Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Dog Trail, Gazebo & Fishing Pond. Walk to Blackburn Park, Groceries, YMCA, Shops & Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have any available units?
3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have?
Some of 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE offers parking.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have a pool?
Yes, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE has a pool.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have accessible units?
No, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College