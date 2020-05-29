3711 Ashford Creek Hill NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gated Townhome Community in Brookhaven. Open Floorplan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Appliances with Newer Gas Range. Spacious Family Room with Lots of Natural Light. Enjoy the Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Laundry Room, Walk-In Closet. Master Bath with Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Large Shower. Added Bonus in Flex Space with Half Bath can be used for an office, media room or bedroom. . Amenities include Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Dog Trail, Gazebo & Fishing Pond. Walk to Blackburn Park, Groceries, YMCA, Shops & Dining.