Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527

3650 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Welcome to the beautiful Park at Ashford condominium community. Great location just off Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Rd, steps away from Blackburn Park and minutes from Northside Hospital, Emory St. Joe's Hospital and Scottish Rite's Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Total electric, second floor unit with a deck overlooking the grounds. Large spacious living room with a wall of french doors opening to the deck. Carpeting in main rooms with ceramic tiled kitchen. Open kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located uncovered parking area in front of the building. No pets. Traveling Nurses and Doctors welcome. Section 8 welcome (Dekalb County)! Condo can be rented furnished for $1,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have any available units?
3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have?
Some of 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 offers parking.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 has a pool.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have accessible units?
No, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527 has units with air conditioning.

