3650 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Unit 527

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Welcome to the beautiful Park at Ashford condominium community. Great location just off Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Rd, steps away from Blackburn Park and minutes from Northside Hospital, Emory St. Joe's Hospital and Scottish Rite's Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Total electric, second floor unit with a deck overlooking the grounds. Large spacious living room with a wall of french doors opening to the deck. Carpeting in main rooms with ceramic tiled kitchen. Open kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located uncovered parking area in front of the building. No pets. Traveling Nurses and Doctors welcome. Section 8 welcome (Dekalb County)! Condo can be rented furnished for $1,500.