3624 Ashcroft Bnd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

3624 Ashcroft Bnd

3624 Ashcroft Bnd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Ashcroft Bnd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to rent at Brookhaven. Incredible location...Close to I285, GA 400. Community Swimming Pool. The custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island overlooks the family room. Cozy up to the fireplace and custom built-ins. There is a great back patio and lots of green space for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all with a private bathroom! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private deck of the master suite. Very Private. Must see to appreciate. Don't Miss Out This Opportunity To Lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have any available units?
3624 Ashcroft Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have?
Some of 3624 Ashcroft Bnd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Ashcroft Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Ashcroft Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Ashcroft Bnd pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd offers parking.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have a pool?
Yes, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd has a pool.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have accessible units?
No, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Ashcroft Bnd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 Ashcroft Bnd does not have units with air conditioning.

