3624 Ashcroft Bnd

Rare opportunity to rent at Brookhaven. Incredible location...Close to I285, GA 400. Community Swimming Pool. The custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island overlooks the family room. Cozy up to the fireplace and custom built-ins. There is a great back patio and lots of green space for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all with a private bathroom! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private deck of the master suite. Very Private. Must see to appreciate. Don't Miss Out This Opportunity To Lease!!