Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

1688 Harts Mill Road NE

1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast · (404) 564-5560
Location

1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3146 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room. Bright house with many windows. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, hospitals and schools(public and private). Close to 85, 400, 285, and Murphey Candler Park. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Nice quiet green space in back yard. Perfect house for relocations, temporary assignments and families. Please watch the Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have any available units?
1688 Harts Mill Road NE has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have?
Some of 1688 Harts Mill Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Harts Mill Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Harts Mill Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Harts Mill Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE does offer parking.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have a pool?
No, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 Harts Mill Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1688 Harts Mill Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
