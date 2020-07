Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained, 4 bedroom 2.5 baths! Master Bath Recently Remodeled. Hardwood floors and Carpet.. Spacious Split Level offering separate Living Room, separate dining room and family room with bookcases and a fireplace. 1/2 bath off this level. Bright white kitchen with skylight! 2 car side entry garage and basement! Perfect for a workshop. Perfect location! Just off Harts Mill and Ashford Dunwoody. Convenient to EVERYTHING! Call Today..