1203 Ashford Creek Park
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

1203 Ashford Creek Park

1203 Ashford Creek Park NE · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Ashford Creek Park NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in today this 1 bed 1.5 bath townhome in gated Ashford Creek. Location, Location, Location 21/2 miles from Brookhaven to the South and 21/2 miles to Northside, St. Joseph's and Children's Hospital/Perimeter Mall to the North. Lots of upgrades: including Nest thermostat, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, lake and walking trails. Next door to Blackburn Tennis and walk to Blackburn Park for Brookhaven Food Truck Nights. Close to YMCA, Marist, Oglethorpe, 400 and I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have any available units?
1203 Ashford Creek Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have?
Some of 1203 Ashford Creek Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Ashford Creek Park currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Ashford Creek Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Ashford Creek Park pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Ashford Creek Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Ashford Creek Park offers parking.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Ashford Creek Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Ashford Creek Park has a pool.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have accessible units?
No, 1203 Ashford Creek Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Ashford Creek Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Ashford Creek Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Ashford Creek Park does not have units with air conditioning.
