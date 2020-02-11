All apartments in Belvedere Park
3479 Glen Road

3479 Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3479 Glen Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3479 Glen Road have any available units?
3479 Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3479 Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3479 Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3479 Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3479 Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 3479 Glen Road offer parking?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 3479 Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3479 Glen Road have a pool?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3479 Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3479 Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3479 Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3479 Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
