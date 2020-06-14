Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belvedere Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3115 Robin Rd
3115 Robin Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3115 Robin Rd Available 06/19/20 Decatur Remodel - Beautiful fully remodel 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All new appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3663 Larkspur Terrace
3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3255 Bonway Dr
3255 Bonway Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home in Decatur! This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large deck. Rental Requirements: Credit of 600 min.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Lake
1 Unit Available
1979 McAfee Pl
1979 Mcafee Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
Cute, Updated Bungalow. Decatur Area. Hardwood Floors. Very Near East Lake Golf Course. Sorry, No Pets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
494 Parker Avenue
494 Parker Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1068 sqft
Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community! Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2020 Rebecca Lane
2020 Rebecca Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1483 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in East Lake. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Belvedere Park, GA

Belvedere Park, GA, gained a bit of Internet fame in 2005 thanks to a picture of the area's DJ Beauty Supply and the main (and seemingly random) items the store specializes in -- wigs and beepers.

What's stopping you from finding an apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, Georgia? This city is home to about 15,000 people, and many of them live here because it is so close to Atlanta, East Lake, and Avondale Estates. This planned community has always been a highly desired place to call home (it even includes a planned shopping center and pool for those who live here). For those people looking for an affordable apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, though, that may be a bit more challenging than it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belvedere Park, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belvedere Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

