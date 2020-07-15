/
101 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Belvedere Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
156 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Last updated May 29 at 02:44 AM
1 Unit Available
College Heights
129 McClean Street
129 Mcclean Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1505 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at bit.ly/2XKLHoG. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Belvedere Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
50 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,262
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
36 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
33 Units Available
Inman Park
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$916
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 Duplex in Virginia Highlands! - Property Id: 152266 Beautiful duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1459 Macklone Street NE
1459 Macklone Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished beautiful new construction in the heart of Edgewood, Modern Contemporary Design. Floors, roof and walls are made of concrete. Energy efficient, Low maintenance. Resistant to water, tornado, and fire.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Candler Park
1229 Euclid Avenue NE
1229 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1132 sqft
Charming top floor corner unit condo in Candler Park! Walk to restaurants & shopping. Freshly painted throughout, renovated bathrooms, high ceilings, large kitchen, decorative fireplace with classic built-ins, hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE
1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
5296 sqft
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
1012 Williams Mill Road
1012 Williams Mill Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4036 sqft
Fabulously furnished 5BR, 4.5BA home w/in walking distance to Inman Pk & VA Highlands w/ multiple parks, restaurants, shopping, and our popular Beltline.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Lake
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Inman Park
524 Seminole Avenue NE
524 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
2942 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in Inman Park! Located on a quiet street but close enough to all the shops, restaurants, and beltine that Inman Park has to offer! Features inlcude gated driveway, large parking pad, outdoor patio, full
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
811 N HIghland Avenue NE
811 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4824 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in the heart of Virginia Highland across from the Dark Horse! Walk to shops and restaurants in just seconds! This historic estate truly offers the taste of Atlanta!
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1512 Knollwood Terrace
1512 Knollwood Terrace, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1841 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
841 NE Artwood Road NE
841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank .
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ormewood Park
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1008 sqft
***Available to rent NOW! *** The house is on a very charming street with lots of walkers, joggers and biking every day.
