2 bedroom apartments
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA
White Oak Hills
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.
Results within 1 mile of Belvedere Park
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
3162 Stratford Green Place
3162 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
McAfee
2067 Nettie Court
2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac.
McAfee
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.
Glenwood Hills
2929 Dale Place
2929 Dale Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
936 sqft
Just Reduced!!!***Available Now*** Move right into this one level cottage in a quiet neighborhood that features a sunny kitchen with beautiful marble back splash and granite counter tops. Spacious living/dining room. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
East Lake Terrace
494 Parker Avenue
494 Parker Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1068 sqft
Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community! Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course.
3582 Swallow Lane
3582 Swallow Lane, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Glenwood Hills
1847 Hillsdale Drive
1847 Hillsdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
Fully renovated in 2019 - this home is a jewel box! No detail has been overlooked. New crown moulding, updated hardware and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Avondale Estates
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 5 miles of Belvedere Park
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
East Atlanta
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
