pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
158 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Sandy Lane
1400 Sandy Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
1400 Sandy Lane Available 07/17/20 COZY 3 BR DECATUR HOME WITH BASEMENT - NEW PICS COMING SOON!! DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR LOVELY 3 BR HOME WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD + BASEMENT!! RESIDENT JUST MOVED OUT! BUT YOU CAN STILL TOUR! CONTACT ME TODAY FOR A SELF
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3230 Bonway Drive
3230 Bonway Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single family home in Belvedere Park neighborhood - Quaint single family home in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, convenient to Downtown Decatur and MARTA.
Results within 1 mile of Belvedere Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1775 Lee St
1775 Lee Street, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lee Street - Property Id: 314736 Large backyard and driveway New AC/Heating Unit New roof Very close to 285 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314736 Property Id 314736 (RLNE5911543)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Winnona Park Historic District
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
East Lake Terrace
494 Parker Avenue
494 Parker Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community! Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course.
Last updated May 29 at 02:44am
1 Unit Available
College Heights
129 McClean Street
129 Mcclean Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1505 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at bit.ly/2XKLHoG. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler
3537 Oregon Trail
3537 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 5 miles of Belvedere Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
158 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
