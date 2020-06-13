192 Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3491 Larkspur Terrace
3491 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
1797 San Gabriel Avenue
1797 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1283 sqft
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. Large kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious back yard and a large patio complete the outside space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3663 Larkspur Terrace
3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1725 Hollyhock Terrace
1725 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1136 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2913 Santa Monica Drive
2913 Santa Monica Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Line Street
1697 Line Street, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2116 sqft
Available for rent has been renovated, cozy 4 bedroom 3 bath home near East Lake and Belvedere Park. Fenced yard offering ample privacy and perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Memorial drive and I-20.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1743 Hollyhock Terrace
1743 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3770 Larkspur Terrace
3770 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1230 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3255 Bonway Dr
3255 Bonway Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home in Decatur! This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large deck. Rental Requirements: Credit of 600 min.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Results within 1 mile of Belvedere Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2067 Nettie Court
2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
494 Parker Avenue
494 Parker Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1068 sqft
Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community! Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2753 Wedgewood Terrace
2753 Wedgewood Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1275 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sycamore Street
1 Unit Available
215 N Candler Street
215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3085 sqft
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belvedere Park, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belvedere Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

