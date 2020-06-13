153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA
Belvedere Park, GA, gained a bit of Internet fame in 2005 thanks to a picture of the area's DJ Beauty Supply and the main (and seemingly random) items the store specializes in -- wigs and beepers.
What's stopping you from finding an apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, Georgia? This city is home to about 15,000 people, and many of them live here because it is so close to Atlanta, East Lake, and Avondale Estates. This planned community has always been a highly desired place to call home (it even includes a planned shopping center and pool for those who live here). For those people looking for an affordable apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, though, that may be a bit more challenging than it seems. See more
Finding an apartment in Belvedere Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.