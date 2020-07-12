Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

209 Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belvedere Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak Hills
2738 White Oak Drive
2738 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,249– 2 Bed / 1 Bath Description: Available Now! Beautiful house with dining/living room combo. It is carpeted and has a fenced yard. Kitchen appliances included. . SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3234 Bluebird Lane
3234 Bluebird Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1253 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3491 Maryvale Drive
3491 Maryvale Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Larkspur Terrace
3634 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak Hills
2674 Joyce Avenue
2674 Joyce Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
986 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4352 Glenwood Parkway
4352 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3702 Brian Drive
3702 Brian Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3574 Misty Valley Road
3574 Misty Valley Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1514 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2980 Laguna Drive
2980 Laguna Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1662 Freedom Valley
1662 Freedom Valley, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3743 Turner Heights Drive
3743 Turner Heights Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 1 mile of Belvedere Park
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
32 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Heights
39 McEvoy Lane
39 Mcevoy Lane, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
3590 sqft
Dream of a home ... now Imagine that small-town feeling where everyone knows your name and kids roam in and out of the house, playing with neighborhood friends in the middle of your private cul-de-sac street.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3 Reese Way
3 Reese Way, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Winnona Park Historic District
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
City Guide for Belvedere Park, GA

Belvedere Park, GA, gained a bit of Internet fame in 2005 thanks to a picture of the area's DJ Beauty Supply and the main (and seemingly random) items the store specializes in -- wigs and beepers.

What's stopping you from finding an apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, Georgia? This city is home to about 15,000 people, and many of them live here because it is so close to Atlanta, East Lake, and Avondale Estates. This planned community has always been a highly desired place to call home (it even includes a planned shopping center and pool for those who live here). For those people looking for an affordable apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, though, that may be a bit more challenging than it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belvedere Park, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belvedere Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

