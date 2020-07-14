Forest Hills Racquet Club

Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 spot Included in lease. Surface lot.