All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Forest Hills Racquet Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Forest Hills Racquet Club

Open Now until 5pm
800 Cross Court Dr · (202) 902-7271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Lake Aumond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Lake Aumond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 740 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 944 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Hills Racquet Club.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club. Enjoy local dining at Rae's Coastal Cafe or The Club at Rae's just within a few steps from your apartment. Sitting on your balcony, you can watch a game of tennis or listen to the gentle sounds of Rae's Creek. With a convenient location near Augusta State University, Forest Hills is located in the popular "Hill Area" of Augusta. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour today!

Forest Hills Racquet Club is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Lake Forest Hills Elementary, Copeland Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 spot Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Hills Racquet Club have any available units?
Forest Hills Racquet Club has 3 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Hills Racquet Club have?
Some of Forest Hills Racquet Club's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Hills Racquet Club currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Hills Racquet Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Hills Racquet Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Hills Racquet Club is pet friendly.
Does Forest Hills Racquet Club offer parking?
Yes, Forest Hills Racquet Club offers parking.
Does Forest Hills Racquet Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Hills Racquet Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Hills Racquet Club have a pool?
Yes, Forest Hills Racquet Club has a pool.
Does Forest Hills Racquet Club have accessible units?
No, Forest Hills Racquet Club does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Hills Racquet Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Hills Racquet Club has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Forest Hills Racquet Club?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd
Augusta, GA 30906

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity