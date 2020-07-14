Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities carport fire pit parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club. Enjoy local dining at Rae's Coastal Cafe or The Club at Rae's just within a few steps from your apartment. Sitting on your balcony, you can watch a game of tennis or listen to the gentle sounds of Rae's Creek. With a convenient location near Augusta State University, Forest Hills is located in the popular "Hill Area" of Augusta. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour today!



Forest Hills Racquet Club is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Lake Forest Hills Elementary, Copeland Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.