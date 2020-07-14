Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less. Not to mention, you'll be only five minutes from the Augusta Regional Airport.Nearby major employers include the U.S. Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon, the Starbucks Regional Company Plant, and Textron. Enjoy nearby local dining like T's Seafood Restaurant and Victoria's Mexican Restaurant. Looking for something fun to do? Check out Phinizy Swamp and Nature Park!We proudly offer spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring spacious kitchens, walk-in closets, and fenced-in backyards with patios. Select units also feature a range of upgrades, including nine-foot vaulted or tray ceilings, oil-rubbed bronze or brushed nickel hardware finishes, neutral-toned carpet, luxury tile or wood-style flooring, and an energy-efficient appliance p