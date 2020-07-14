All apartments in Augusta
Highborne

1414 Kingsman Drive · (706) 450-8606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Cross Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1453 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highborne.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less. Not to mention, you'll be only five minutes from the Augusta Regional Airport.Nearby major employers include the U.S. Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon, the Starbucks Regional Company Plant, and Textron. Enjoy nearby local dining like T's Seafood Restaurant and Victoria's Mexican Restaurant. Looking for something fun to do? Check out Phinizy Swamp and Nature Park!We proudly offer spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring spacious kitchens, walk-in closets, and fenced-in backyards with patios. Select units also feature a range of upgrades, including nine-foot vaulted or tray ceilings, oil-rubbed bronze or brushed nickel hardware finishes, neutral-toned carpet, luxury tile or wood-style flooring, and an energy-efficient appliance p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pets), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highborne have any available units?
Highborne has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Highborne have?
Some of Highborne's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highborne currently offering any rent specials?
Highborne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highborne pet-friendly?
Yes, Highborne is pet friendly.
Does Highborne offer parking?
Yes, Highborne offers parking.
Does Highborne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highborne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highborne have a pool?
No, Highborne does not have a pool.
Does Highborne have accessible units?
Yes, Highborne has accessible units.
Does Highborne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highborne has units with dishwashers.
