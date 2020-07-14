All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Lory of Augusta

2622 Alexander Pl · (706) 350-7874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Studio

Unit 7238 · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 7128 · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 7129 · Avail. Jul 24

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 7322 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 7311 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 7310 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7227 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 2622 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 0296 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lory of Augusta.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to The Lory of Augusta Apartments, formerly known as Alexander Place Apartments, Arborside Apartments, and Parker Place Apartments! Our blended community offers a unique mix of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes, all designed with you in mind. No matter which you choose, youll find fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinets and counter space, several windows providing lots of natural light, and sizable closets for all your storage needs. Select floorplans also feature private patios or balconies, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, garages, and furnished units are also available. \n\nWe are a pet-friendly community, gladly accepting both cats and dogs. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today. We look forward to welcoming you to The Lory of Augusta Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (one pet) $500 (two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions- Contact Property for Details
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lory of Augusta have any available units?
The Lory of Augusta has 60 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lory of Augusta have?
Some of The Lory of Augusta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lory of Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
The Lory of Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lory of Augusta pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lory of Augusta is pet friendly.
Does The Lory of Augusta offer parking?
Yes, The Lory of Augusta offers parking.
Does The Lory of Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lory of Augusta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lory of Augusta have a pool?
No, The Lory of Augusta does not have a pool.
Does The Lory of Augusta have accessible units?
No, The Lory of Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does The Lory of Augusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lory of Augusta has units with dishwashers.

