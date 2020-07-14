Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to The Lory of Augusta Apartments, formerly known as Alexander Place Apartments, Arborside Apartments, and Parker Place Apartments! Our blended community offers a unique mix of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes, all designed with you in mind. No matter which you choose, youll find fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinets and counter space, several windows providing lots of natural light, and sizable closets for all your storage needs. Select floorplans also feature private patios or balconies, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, garages, and furnished units are also available.



We are a pet-friendly community, gladly accepting both cats and dogs. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today. We look forward to welcoming you to The Lory of Augusta Apartments!