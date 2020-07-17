Amenities

3237 W Wimbledon Drive Available 08/28/20 3237 W Wimbledon Drive - Forest Hills Racket Club - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home located in Forest Hills Racket Club just off of Walton Way. This town home features a corner stone fireplace, tile floor in kitchen, carpeted den, and fenced back yard. Refrigerator, smooth top range and dishwasher included. Water and trash pick-up included in rent as well. Convenient to everything! All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



