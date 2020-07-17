All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like
3237 W Wimbledon Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3237 W Wimbledon Drive

3237 West Wimbledon Drive · (706) 922-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3237 West Wimbledon Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
Lake Aumond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3237 W Wimbledon Drive · Avail. Aug 28

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3237 W Wimbledon Drive Available 08/28/20 3237 W Wimbledon Drive - Forest Hills Racket Club - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home located in Forest Hills Racket Club just off of Walton Way. This town home features a corner stone fireplace, tile floor in kitchen, carpeted den, and fenced back yard. Refrigerator, smooth top range and dishwasher included. Water and trash pick-up included in rent as well. Convenient to everything! All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE5031331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have any available units?
3237 W Wimbledon Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have?
Some of 3237 W Wimbledon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 W Wimbledon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3237 W Wimbledon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 W Wimbledon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive offer parking?
No, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have a pool?
No, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 W Wimbledon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 W Wimbledon Drive has units with dishwashers.

