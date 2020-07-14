All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like Sanctuary Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Sanctuary Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Sanctuary Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
5000 Sanctuary Dr · (706) 717-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Belair
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5141 · Avail. Aug 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Aug 28

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 5131 · Avail. Sep 9

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sanctuary Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living. Phase I, the largest section, offers the most variety of floorplans in our two story building designs. Phase II provides the popular single story plan with a quaint neighborhood feel. Phase III offers our newest floorplan design which includes ceramic tile, kitchen islands and two story townhouses.

Pets are allowed except for corporate apartments. No more than 2 pets. $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets. We allow up to 60lbs, no aggressive breeds.

Sanctuary Apartments is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Sue Reynolds Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.

The leasing office for Sanctuary Apartments is located at 5000 Sanctuary Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call today to schedule your personal tour of Sanctuary Apar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sanctuary Apartments have any available units?
Sanctuary Apartments has 8 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Sanctuary Apartments have?
Some of Sanctuary Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sanctuary Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sanctuary Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sanctuary Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sanctuary Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sanctuary Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sanctuary Apartments offers parking.
Does Sanctuary Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sanctuary Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sanctuary Apartments have a pool?
No, Sanctuary Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sanctuary Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sanctuary Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sanctuary Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sanctuary Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sanctuary Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Preserve at Long Point
1256 Longpoint Dr
Augusta, GA 30906
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity