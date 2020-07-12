/
summerville
121 Apartments for rent in Summerville, Augusta, GA
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
2549 Walton Way A-4
2549 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
921 sqft
Right Across Street from Augusta University Summerville Campus! - Beautiful Historic building directly across the street from Augusta University - Summerville Campus! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath makes this perfect for students and as convenient as you
712 Gary St.
712 Gary Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Funky Flat on the Hill, Pet Friendly! - Quiet residential neighborhood on “The Hill”. Less than two miles from Augusta Medical District and Augusta University, 2.
2132 Gary Street
2132 Gary Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1173 sqft
2132 Gary Street Available 07/31/20 2132 Gary Street - AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020! End Unit with 15 x 11 deck overlooking the backyard. Living area with gas fireplace. Security system. Ceramic tile in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.
2251 Central Avenue Apt. C
2251 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1012 sqft
2 Bedroom Central Avenue Apartment For Lease - 2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment for lease on Central Avenue. Great location for students and medical professionals! Rent includes water and trash. Tenant responsible for power & gas.
930 Hickman Rd
930 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This private cozy 1br/1ba apartment features W/D connections and a fully loaded kitchen including a microwave and dishwasher, and private entrance. Yard maintenance and trash are included. Tenant pays gas & power.
2628 Central Avenue
2628 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1429 sqft
2628 Central Avenue - Available Now! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the historic Summerville Neighborhood. This adorable cottage will not last long! Hardwood floors in all main living areas; kitchen has granite countertops and an eat in area.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
2358 Wrightsboro Rd.
2358 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A Deco Daydream, Long Term Options Available! - Welcome to Deco Daydream, an elegantly renovated brick cottage located in Midtown Augusta's Highland Park neighborhood. The home is conveniently located 0.
1442 Heard Ave.
1442 Heard Avenue, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1023 sqft
Lowcountry Cottage, Long Term Stays Welcome! - Inspired by the southern charm and elegance of the Lowcountry, this newly renovated cottage is an excellent choice for corporate travel or a weekend getaway.
814 Lake Terrace Drive
814 Lake Terrace Drive, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club
538 Hickman Rd
538 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1160 sqft
Cute Hickman Ranch! - Adorable rental close to Augusta's medical centers, schools, and restaurants! This property offers gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and more. Rooms are spacious and located centrally to full bathroom.
1745 Berkley Road
1745 Berkeley Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1280 sqft
Downtown Adjacent Cottage Close to AU! - This downtown adjacent cottage has newly refinished floors, a fireplace in the living room, and a large screened in porch in the fenced in exterior yard.
2721 Hazel St
2721 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
2721 Hazel Street is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Richmond County! This home is remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, lights, and it's recently painted! Hardwood, tile, and vinyl flooring is throughout.
518 Hickman Road
518 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage with great covered front porch, brand new deck overlooking the large fenced back yard, all new paint and flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, windows,
1238 Holden Dr
1238 Holden Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$625
675 sqft
This total electric duplex 2br/1ba features a large yard. This Duplex features carpet flooring, W/D connections, dishwasher, microwave, central H/A. Conveniently located to close to downtown and Augusta University.
1927 Central Ave
1927 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
These spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartments are newly remodeled located on Central Ave. This convenient location is minutes away from Augusta University, Paine College and Downtown Augusta.
2709 Hazel Street
2709 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1245 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in Historic Downtown Augusta, featuring original hardwood floors through out most of the home, an updated bathroom with tile shower, updated kitchen with tile floors and gas stove.
742 Fleming Ave
742 Fleming Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
FLEMING - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH $750 (RLNE5905967)
305 Valleyvue Court
305 Valleyvue Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1616 sqft
Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms.
1746 Wycliffe St
1746 Johns Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
999 sqft
1746 Wycliffe Street - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near the medical district! Newly renovated, freshly painted with hardwood floors, kitchen with eat-in area and large back yard.
2113 Cresswell Drive
2113 Cresswell Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$940
1284 sqft
- This 3 bedroom home will allow one pet. The main living areas with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level. Downstairs has a bedroom, full bathroom, and living area. There is a $300 nonrefundable pet fee charged at move-in.
2212 Woodland Avenue
2212 Woodland Avenue, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1688 sqft
Beautiful yard,, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New cabinets, fixtures, appliances, and flooring .
1605 Monte Sano Avenue Apt B - 1
1605 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
400 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent.
1934 Fenwick Street
1934 Fenwick Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$500
660 sqft
1934 Fenwick Street Available 06/01/20 Don't Break the Bank - Enjoy inexpensive living at this cozy 1-bedroom/1-bath home in Harrisburg. Great features include a kitchen with vinyl floors. $525.00 per month with a $1050 Security Deposit .