Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:39 PM

3014 Libby Drive

3014 Libby Drive · (706) 609-5587
Location

3014 Libby Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Meadowbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bed/1.5 bath brick ranch recently updated with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior paint, all new light fixtures, all electric appliances/utilities, etc. The back yard is fully fenced and there is an attached carport with storage closet. Pets welcome!*

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Libby Drive have any available units?
3014 Libby Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Libby Drive have?
Some of 3014 Libby Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Libby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Libby Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Libby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Libby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Libby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Libby Drive does offer parking.
Does 3014 Libby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Libby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Libby Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 Libby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Libby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 Libby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Libby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Libby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
