3014 Libby Drive

3 bed/1.5 bath brick ranch recently updated with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior paint, all new light fixtures, all electric appliances/utilities, etc. The back yard is fully fenced and there is an attached carport with storage closet. Pets welcome!*



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.