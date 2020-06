Amenities

Immaculate 2BR/2BA townhouse in Augusta. This home has beautiful new flooring throughout and has been recently painted. Open kitchen with bar top leads into the large living room that offers vaulted ceilings and an electric fireplace. Cozy sunroom off of the living room with a nice view into the fenced in backyard. Owner bedroom is very spacious with a walk in closet with attic access, trey ceilings and an updated owner bath with stand in shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered back patio. This home comes fully furnished. Owner does not allow pets. MASTERS CLAUSE-HOUSE IS RENTED DURING MASTERS WEEK AND TENANT MUST VACATE ALONG WITH ALL BELONGINGS